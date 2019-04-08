Save nearly $200 on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro sans Touch Bar, now $1,100

Amazon offers the Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 128GB without Touch Bar for $1,099.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s good for $199 off the regular price. For further comparison, this is what Apple charges for a refurbished model. You’ll also find the same discount applied to higher-capacity models as well.

Apple’s latest non-Touch Bar model sports a 13-inch Retina display, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and up to 10-hours of battery life. Throw in a Force Touch trackpad and you’ll be able to call up custom actions with a swipe of your finger.

Make good use of your savings and grab a USB-C hub. With four extra USB-A ports, this option from AmazonBasics is a great accessory to have in your arsenal. Ideal for connecting legacy devices and maximizing productivity.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

The new MacBook Pro is razor-thin, featherlight, and now even faster and more powerful than before. It has the brightest, most colorful Mac notebook display. And it features up to 10 hours of battery life.* It’s a notebook built for the work you do every day. Ready to go anywhere a great idea takes you.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!