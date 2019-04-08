Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Clear Day – Weather HD, Sleep Sounds, more

- Apr. 8th 2019 9:57 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Clear Day – Weather HD, AudioKit Digital D1 Synth, A Normal Lost Phone, Age of Rivals, Airmail 3, Sleep Sounds and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Shepard Fairey AR – Damaged: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Caption Ideas for Insta & SC: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Clear Day – Weather HD: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: AudioKit Digital D1 Synth: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: A Normal Lost Phone: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: KyPass 4 – Password Manager: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Monster RPG 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Airmail 3: $9 (Reg. $27)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: SnapFun Pro – magic camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Harvest: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Clothier: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Metamorphabet: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Crowntakers – The Ultimate Strategy RPG: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Extreme Agenda: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Doom and Destiny: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Project Highrise: $2 (Reg. $4)

