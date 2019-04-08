Today’s Best Game Deals: Splatoon 2 $42, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $43, more

- Apr. 8th 2019 9:21 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Altatac via Rakuten is offering Splatoon 2 on Nintendo Switch for $41.99 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. Regularly up to $60 at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and matching our previous mention. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, Kingdom Hearts III and many more. 

