The next landmark-inspired brick-built creation has now been unveiled by LEGO. The company’s line of Architecture sets are a fan favorite amongst many builders, and soon fas will be able to assemble an all-new kit, the LEGO Trafalgar Square. Head below for a closer look at the build and for how you could pick up an autographed copy of the build.

LEGO opted to take to Facebook to announce its latest Architecture build, publishing an event to give fans an early chance to grab the set. By heading to the Leicester Square LEGO Store in London on April 27th, you’ll be able to pick up the new Trafalgar Square kit. Alongside being an advanced copy of the built, it will also be autographed by the LEGO set designer responsible for creating the model.

The set depicts the public square in the City of Westminster, which is in Central London. One of the focal points of the build is Nelson’s column, which is joined by London’s National Gallery and several micro-lion statues and fountains. There’s also a miniature double-decker bus that made its way into the LEGO Architecture Trafalgar Square set, and more.

A majority of the kit’s included pieces look to be mix of white and grey. There’s clearly some impressive techniques at work here to accomplish some of the building’s unique shaping.

LEGO Architecture Trafalgar Square availability:

As of now, no definitive information on widespread availability has been announced. It’s likely that we’ll see the set hit store shelves come May, with the next wave of LEGO kits. Pricing details have also yet to be unveiled, nor the amount of pieces which the LEGO Architecture Trafalgar Square set will include.

9to5Toys’ Take:

As far as unveiling of new kits go, this is definitely one of the most unique ways we’ve seen from LEGO. The Architecture series of builds from LEGO are some of our favorites, and the new Trafalgar Square looks to be as impressive as the rest. So it’ll be exciting to get our hands-on the set in the future.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!