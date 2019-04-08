Nest’s Hello Smart Video Doorbell drops to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen at $170 (Reg. $239)

Altatac via Rakuten offers the Nest Hello Smart Video Doorbell for $169.96 shipped when code SAVE15 has been applied at checkout. You’ll also need to be signed into your Rakuten account as well to lock in the savings. Normally selling for $229 at Nest direct, B&H and Best Buy, that’s good for an over 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $2 and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. Nest’s video doorbell integrates with your smart home and keeps and eye on your porch. It touts intelligent motion and person alerts, which makes it a versatile option for seeing who’s at the door, if a packag was delivered on time and more. Over 1,150 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Alternatively, consider the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell at $100. Whether you’d prefer an Alexa-enabled model or just want to opt for a more budget-conscious video doorbell, Ring’s option is a solid pick. One of the main tradeoffs here is the lack of Nest’s smart motion alerts, but if that’s something you can live without, Ring still offers similar, but less intelligent, notifications.

For those in search of another way to expand their smart home, the Nest Smart Thermostat is also on sale, now down to $172.50 (Reg. up to $249).

And for more ways to improve your smart home’s security, check out our five favorite HomeKit and Alexa-enabled devices.

Nest Hello Smart Video Doorbell features:

Interact with visitors at your door by using this Nest Hello video doorbell. Its built-in HD camera with night vision lets you see people from your smartphone, and its HD Talk and Listen feature suppresses background noise for clearer communication. Review the recorded recent activity outside your home via the three-hour snapshot history of this Nest Hello video doorbell.

