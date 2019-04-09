Build your new home theater around Denon’s 7.2-Ch. 4K Receiver w/ AirPlay for $296 (Reg. $400)

World Wide Stereo offers the Denon AVR-X2400H 7.2-Channel 4K A/V Receiver with AirPlay for $296.10 shipped when promo code WWSALE is applied during checkout. For comparison, it typically sells for around $400 and just dropped to a new Amazon all-time low of $329. Today’s deal is $40 less than our previous mention. Denon’s 4K A/V receiver delivers everything you need at the center of a home theater setup. This includes compatibility with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant, AirPlay and more. With 7.2 channels, eight HDMI inputs and 4K/60Hz support, you’ll be able to create a pretty solid system around this receiver. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. AmazonBasics makes some of the best out there, which are both affordable and have great ratings. Best of all, they come in varying lengths as well.

Denon AVR-X2400H 7.2-Channel 4K A/V Receiver features:

Compatible with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant voice control

7.2 channel AV Receiver with 95W per channel (8ohms, 20Hz – 20kHz with0.08% T.H.D.) > Enough power to fill medium size rooms with unique Demon sound

Built-in HEOS Wireless Multi-Room Audio Technology

4K/60 Hz full-rate pass-through, 4:4:4 color resolution, HDR, BT.2020 and Dolby Vision> Latest HDMI standard for future-proof compatibility

