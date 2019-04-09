Levi’s has a new collaboration with Hailey Beiber featuring festival-ready wardrobe. If you’re not familiar with Hailey Bieber, she is a model and married to the famous singer Justin Bieber. With huge summer festivals coming up such as Cocechella, Stage Coach and more, it’s time to get your wardrobe refreshed. In this new line you can find pieces such as Levi’s logo tops, denim shorts, on-trend accessories and more. Even better, prices from this collection start at just $15 and go up to $128. Head below to find our favorites from the Levi’s and Hailey Bieber collection.

Haley Bieber quotes, “There’s something undeniably cool about jeans and a t-shirt. The look comes off as effortless, but when fitted and accessorized the right way, demands attention. Keep it current with bright colors and subtle graphics or with our customizable logo tees. Have a little extra fun with it and customize tees for your entire crew.”

Tropical Cool Tops

Graphic and band shirts are popular for both men or women and Levi’s new collection has a number of really cool options for festival season. The men’s Long Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt features three different versions and my favorite is the California Car print. It’s just $35 and a perfect lightweight piece to transition from day to night.

For women, the tops in this collection are very trendy and stylish. The Clover Top is a standout and is perfect for warm weather. It’s lightweight, features a tie-front and will look perfect with a denim skirt, shorts or jeans. Another popular item is the Levi’s Logo Tank Top that is a more casual option and also look great layered. Even better, both tops are under $75.

Denim Ready Bottoms

The 501 denim is the center of this collection and is particularly Hailey Bieber’s favorite from Levi’s. These shorts are a not only a best-seller for Levi’s but they’re also the first shorts made by the brand. For women, the 501 shorts features over 20 wash options and have a stylish destructed finish. It also includes a large logo on the back and large pockets. Be sure to pick up this style that’s under $50 for a festival ready look.

Even better, 501 shorts are also made in a men’s option that include bermuda length and a rolled cuff. This is a very popular 90’s style (find our guide here) that you will be seeing at a lot of at festivals this spring and summer. The men’s 501 shorts are priced at $60 and are available in three color options.

Accessories

Finally, complete your festival style with an oversized bandana. It can be worn by both men or women and styled in a variety of ways. Wear it around your neck, in your hair, around your mouth if the air is dusty and more. Plus, it’s priced at just $15.

Which piece from the Levi’s x Hailey Beiber Festival Collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!