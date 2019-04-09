Save up to 66% on Z-Wave accessories, home goods, more in Monoprice’s Spring Cleaning Sale

- Apr. 9th 2019 10:59 am ET

66% off
0

Monoprice has just kicked off its Spring Cleaning Sale, which takes up to 66% off a variety of home goods, smart home gadgets and more. Prices are as marked and several items qualify for free shipping. One standout for us is the Monoprice Z-Wave Plus Door and Window Sensor at $19 shipped. That’s good for a 24% discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention. This door and window sensor works with a variety of smart home systems like SmartThings, abode and more. It’s a great way to make sure you don’t run the AC while a window is open. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for some of our additional top picks, or just peruse the sale for yourself right here.

Other top picks from the sale:

If you’re looking to get started with Z-Wave, opting for Samsung’s SmartThing’s hub is a perfect first step. Then for additional accessories to complete your setup, be sure to check out our guide on getting started with the best switches, sensors and more.

Monoprice Z-Wave Plus Door and Window Sensor features:

This Z-Wave Plus® Door/Window Sensor mounts to a door or window, detects when it is opened or closed, and sends a Z-Wave trigger signal to the network. It also has a tamper-proof switch, which will trigger a Z-Wave signal when the sensor’s cover is removed. These trigger signals can be used to activate various other devices and perform preprogrammed tasks. When the sensor is included into a secured Z-Wave network, all communications will be encrypted using AES encryption.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

66% off

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Monoprice

Monoprice

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go