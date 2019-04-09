Save up to 66% on Z-Wave accessories, home goods, more in Monoprice’s Spring Cleaning Sale

Monoprice has just kicked off its Spring Cleaning Sale, which takes up to 66% off a variety of home goods, smart home gadgets and more. Prices are as marked and several items qualify for free shipping. One standout for us is the Monoprice Z-Wave Plus Door and Window Sensor at $19 shipped. That’s good for a 24% discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention. This door and window sensor works with a variety of smart home systems like SmartThings, abode and more. It’s a great way to make sure you don’t run the AC while a window is open. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for some of our additional top picks, or just peruse the sale for yourself right here.

If you’re looking to get started with Z-Wave, opting for Samsung’s SmartThing’s hub is a perfect first step. Then for additional accessories to complete your setup, be sure to check out our guide on getting started with the best switches, sensors and more.

This Z-Wave Plus® Door/Window Sensor mounts to a door or window, detects when it is opened or closed, and sends a Z-Wave trigger signal to the network. It also has a tamper-proof switch, which will trigger a Z-Wave signal when the sensor’s cover is removed. These trigger signals can be used to activate various other devices and perform preprogrammed tasks. When the sensor is included into a secured Z-Wave network, all communications will be encrypted using AES encryption.