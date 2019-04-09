Cord-cutters will love this deal on Rocketfish’s Ultra Thin 40-Mile HDTV Antenna at $20 (Reg. $50)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay storefront offers the Rocketfish Ultra Thin 40-Mile HDTV Antenna for $19.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct with free delivery on orders over $35. Typically selling for closer to $50, that’s good for a 60% discount and matches the lowest price we’ve seen all-time on this Best Buy-exclusive. This antenna can be wall-mounted or alternatively comes with a stand, allowing it to fit into just about any indoor setup. And with a 40-mile range, you should be able to pull in plenty of local news, sports and other content. For full report on what channels are available in your area, swing by AntennaWeb. Over 1,200 cord-cutters have left a 4/5 star rating.

For comparison, most other 40-mile range OTA antennas sell for $30 or more at Amazon. That makes today’s discounted Rocketfish antenna an even more compelling option for the budget-conscious cord-cutter. The 40-mile antenna includes a 5.5-foot coaxial cable, but if that isn’t long enough for your needs, you can score a 15-foot cord for just $9.

We also spotted a notable deal on an AmazonBasics OTA Antenna at $12.50 Prime shipped. It only features a 35-mile range, should the additional 5 miles not make much of a difference for you.

And if building the ultimate cord-cutting setup is what you seek, then be sure to check out our guide on pairing an OTA antenna with Plex and HDHomeRun for a cable-less experience.

Rocketfish 40-Mile HDTV Antenna features:

Tune into free HDTV with this ultra-thin antenna. It receives 1080i and 720p HDTV signals thanks to its built-in UHF and VHF antennas, and a 5.5-foot coaxial cable lets you plug it straight into the back of your TV. Get the best signal by placing this ultra-thin antenna on a wall or standing it on your TV.

