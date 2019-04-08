This AmazonBasics OTA Antenna lets you watch sports and more from 35-miles away at $12.50

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Indoor 35-mile Range HDTV Antenna for $12.62 Prime shipped. You’d typically pay $20 for the antenna, with today’s offer taking 37% off the going rate and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. This AmazonBasics indoor antenna allows you to enjoy free HD content like news, sports and more. With an up to 35-mile range, it’s more than capable of pulling in a wide variety of stations and features a reversible black and white design. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of shoppers. Based on where you live, OTA content varies. If you’re looking for the full report of what can be picked up in your area, head over to AntennaWeb and see which channels are accessible for you.

Cord-cutters looking to build their ultimate cable-free setup will find that this AmazonBasics antenna is a fantastic first step. If you want to go the extra mile, read up on how you can pair this antenna with Plex and HDHomeRun to take advantage of DVR and more.

AmazonBasics Ultra Thin HDTV Antenna features:

35 Mile range to access from broadcast tower; receives free HD channels including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, Univision and more

Reversible with black or white sides to match your home’s decoration; antenna can be painted over to achieve a more personal touch

Supports 1080 HD and includes 10 foot coaxial cable

Multi-Directional and Reversible: No pointing” needed”

