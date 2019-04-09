Roku announced today that it would be bringing some highly-requested features to TVs in an upcoming software update. This continues the media player’s updated roster of features, with Alexa integration joining the lineup just last month. Headlining the list of enhanced Roku functionality includes an improved single sign-in experience. The smart TVs will also be receiving bolstered voice search and capabilities alongside a new guest mode and more. Head below for a closer look at all of the upcoming features.

Roku Single Sign-In

Arguably the most notable of the announced updates, the new Automatic Account Link feature enters to help make managing streaming subscriptions a bit easier.

Now Hulu, Sling TV and other services will have their sign-in credentials tied to a Roku account. Link is said to be compatible with nearly 10 streaming services as of now, but Roku notes that more will be available in the near future.

Voice Enhancements

There are also entirely new voice commands being introduced alongside the Roku Single Sign-In feature. In Roku OS 9.1, you’ll be able to say “replay” to rewind the content a few seconds, as well as use your voice to toggle closed captioning and even to turn off the TV. These new features will be limited to those in the United States.

Roku Search

Alongside improvements to voice, Roku OS’ overall search functionality will be getting some refinements as well. Search results will soon offer better categorization for different genres. When searching for comedies or dramas, you’ll receive a browsable collection of movies and TV shows, which varies based on which streaming service subscriptions you’ve signed into.

Guest Mode

Another one of the upcoming feature additions is an improved Guest Mode. Originally deemed Auto Sign Out Mode, this will allows guests to sign into their own stream service accounts. Then once they sign out, the credentials all be scrubbed from your TV.

My Offers

Roku will also be bringing a new “My Offers” option to the navigation menu alongside single sign-in and voice enhancements. This addition will allow you to browse eligible offers and discounts for Roku devices. It’s noted that “if no offers are available, My Offers will not appear on your home screen.”

Single Sign-In availability in Roku OS 9.1

Roku notes that it’ll be bringing single sign-in, as well as other features, to TVs in the coming weeks. Roku OS 9.1 is expected to be arriving on just about all of the company’s streaming media players as well as all Roku TV models.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The plethora of new features and tweaks coming to the latest Roku software update aren’t necessarily anything major. But they’re certainly notable quality of life changes that many will find useful. The enhanced voice controls and new single sign-in feature will definitely be the more compelling additions to Roku OS; with the latter of which is most notable for households with multiple Roku devices.

