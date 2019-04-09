Samsung’s 3.1-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar sees 40% discount, down to $240 shipped

Newegg offers the Samsung HW-N550 3.1-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar for $239.99 shipped. Note: You may have to select “request price” first if you’re not logged in to a Newegg account. That’s good for a 40% discount from the going rate at B&H and Samsung direct, is $39 under our previous mention and comes within $12 of the Amazon all-time low. Touting 380W of power out, Samsung’s Soundbar features a 3-channel speaker array that is backed by a wireless subwoofer for added bass. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at both HDMI and optical inputs alongside Bluetooth connectivity. If you’re still relying on your TV’s built-in speakers, this soundbar is a notable way to upgrade your movie-watching experience. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Alternatively, consider bringing home the VIZIO 28-Inch 2.1-Channel Sound bar with wireless subwoofer for $130 shipped. It lacks the room-filling accomplished by Samsung’s 3.1-channel speaker array, but is a budget-friendly way to upgrade your audio.

If you’re looking for an Alexa-enabled soundbar, we just recently went hands-on with Polk Audio’s Command Bar, which leverages superb microphones to let you ditch the remote for Alexa.

Be sure to head over to our Home Theater guide for additional deals on everything from TVs and sound systems to cord-cutting gear and more.

Samsung HW-N550 3.1-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar features:

Enjoy wireless audio streaming with the Samsung HW-N550 340W 3.1-Channel Soundbar System. This system delivers up to 340W of total power and includes an external wireless subwoofer. An HDMI input provides a digital connection for digital video and audio, and an optical input provides an additional input option for digital audio. An 1/8″ audio input is also onboard for analog connectivity.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!