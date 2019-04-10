Bang & Olufsen’s high-end Wireless Headphones hit an Amazon low of $329 (Reg. $500)

Amazon is offering the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $328.99 shipped. Note: They’ll be in stock on April 24th. That’s $171 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is the lowest price we’ve seen them go for at Amazon. These gorgeous and classy headphones offer 18+ hour battery life, an aluminum touch interface, and noise cancellation tech. They rest over the ear, helping to block out noise and remain comfortable after several hours of use. Rated 4.2/5 stars. If you’re a fan of Bang & Olufsen, be sure to check out our coverage of its new Harmony TV.

Are you willing to ditch the Bang & Olufsen brand for a budget-friendly alternative? If so, peek at TaoTronics ANC Headphones. They’re a fraction of the cost and achieve a stellar 4.4/5 star rating from over 500 Amazon shoppers. On top of that, they also offer 30-hour battery life, and fast-charging that yields 2 hours of playtime when being plugged in for a mere 5 minutes.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i features:

Enjoy high-fidelity music during personal listening sessions with these Bang & Olufsen headphones. The aluminum touch interface supports clear audio, and Bluetooth connectivity lets you stream from a mobile device or compatible stereo component. These Bang & Olufsen headphones have an exchangeable battery option that lets you get up to 18 hours of playing time between charges.

