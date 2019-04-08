Bang & Olufsen is known for its iconic designs, some of which have resulted in products that have completely shaken up the industry. Its latest is the new 77-inch Beovision Harmony. With a monster OLED screen and a sleek aluminum base, this TV checks the boxes before we even get to the main feature. B&O went to the next level, and maybe beyond, with the speakers on its new display. The Beovision Harmony offers fold-out audio components, which can be described as Falcon Wing-esque. Seriously, you have to see these things in action. Head below for more.

Bang & Olufsen unveils Beovision Harmony OLED TV

Before we get to additional details on that crazy speaker setup, lets first dive into the specs on B&O’s latest release. The 77-inch OLED panel is wrapped in a stylish oak and aluminum frame. Like some of Samsung’s more high-end offerings, this TV looks like a work of art rather than your average display that’s ensconced in plastic. In typical B&O fashion, this model is high-end all the way.

The new Bang & Olufsen Beovision Harmony is being shown off at Milan Design Week, and it’s arguably stolen the show with one of the most imaginative designs we’ve seen in recent memory. According to B&O Executive Vice President of Brand and Markets, there was a lot of thought that went into this release:

“With Beovision Harmony, we wanted to create a meaningful object for the interior that reduces the visual presence of the TV and transforms it into something that people develop an emotional attachment to.”

But while the design is certainly a showstopper, there is plenty of tech under the hood. The Beovision Harmony will deliver both AirPlay 2 and Chromecast features. That makes it both beautiful, and powerful, for at-home theater setups.

Falcon Wings aren’t just for Tesla

While you might think of Elon Musk’s Model X first, Bang & Olufsen is proving that Falcon Wings belong on TVs too. Clearly the most notable feature found on the Beovision Harmony is its unique speaker system, which unfurls when the TV is powered up.

Many manufacturers have struggled with providing powerful built-in audio over recent years. Load up the TV with speakers, and you have a chunky bezel. Put the speakers on the back, and you instantly sacrifice audio. Most manufacturers have ultimately chosen to punt this decision to soundbars, for better or worse.

The new Beovision Harmony will be available in Europe for €18,500 starting in October. It’s expected to make its way stateside later this year for over $21,000.

Source: Bang & Olufsen

