Dell’s gaming laptop offers on-the-go enjoyment w/ 6-core processor & GTX 1060 for $849 (Reg. $1,000)

Walmart is offering the Dell Gaming Laptop with 2.3GHz i5/16GB/256GB/1TB for $849 shipped. For comparison, Amazon sells a similar, though less powerful laptop for $975 and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. With a 6-core i5 processor, 256GB SSD, and GTX 1060 graphics card, you’ll be able to enjoy just about any of your favorite games while on-the-go. Plus, the 1TB hard drive is perfect for storing photos, videos, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands.

Nomad Base Station

The AmazonBasics 15.6-inch laptop bag is perfect for carrying your new portable gaming rig and all its accessories. It’s just $15 Prime shipped and is a great way to make sure your stuff stays organized.

Looking for more power or RGB lighting? Check out our Chroma Cave powered by Razer. We used their high-end laptop, peripherals, and brought it all together into one RGBified gaming setup.

Dell Gaming Laptop features:

Power-packed. Adventure-ready. 15-inch gaming laptop with stunning visuals up to NVIDIAÂ® GeForceÂ® GTX 1060 graphics and the latest 8th Gen IntelÂ® IntelÂ® Coreâ¢ i5-8300H Processor Dell G5 Gaming Laptop 15.6″ Full HD, Intel Core i5-8300H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, 16GB RAM, 256 GB SSD + 1TB Storage, G5587-5542BLK Walmart Protection Plans [sold separately] for laptops covers accidental damage like cracked screens and liquid damage, as well as battery, mechanical and electrical failure from normal use.

