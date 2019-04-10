April is Earth Month. Which makes sense — it’s also the month when Earth Day occurs. As the population of our planet continues to expand at over 7 billion people, we need to be more mindful of the resources we take from it. Fortunately, making small changes in the products we use everyday is a great place to start. This is especially true for office supplies. Think of how many pens, legal pads, and other necessities we go through every year. Paper production is leading to deforestation while the manufacturing of plastic goods leaves a significant carbon footprint. Fortunately, alternatives exist that’ll remove some of the burden from Mother Earth. We’ve rounded up a selection of eco-friendly office supplies for you to check out down below.

Pens made from recycled bottles

Plastic bottles, while convenient for consuming our favorite drinks, are an increasing problem for the environment. According to Pilot, around 250,00 plastic bottles enter landfills in the United States every hour. Fortunately, the popular pen manufacturer has found a way to start decreasing that number with its Bottle 2 Pen (B2P) gel roller pens. They are made from 89% recycled plastic and even designed to resemble the bottles from whence they came. These vibrant pens are also refillable so you can get as much use out of them as possible.

Several multi-packs are available, with the best value being a 5-pack for $7. More than 80% of Amazon shoppers rate Pilot’s B2P Gel Pens a perfect 5 stars, with many customers complimenting their comfortable grip and smooth writing.

Recycled sticky notes with plant-based adhesive

Post-its are great for leaving reminders, creating a task board, or covering your co-worker’s desk while they’re on vacation. If you are a chronic user of sticky notes, consider making the switch to a more eco-friendly alternative. The Post-it World of Color Bali Collection is “sourced from certified, renewable and responsibly managed forests,” meaning no new trees were used in production of each note. Meanwhile, the “super sticky” adhesive is 67% plant-based.

Get a pack of four at $7. Each pad contains 45 sheets and comes in hues that are sure to stand out on your desk or whiteboard. They’re rated 4.5/5 stars.

Printer paper embedded with seeds

The Of the Earth Recycled Lotka Printer Paper is tree-free and embedded with wildflower seeds. And yes, under the right conditions, these seeds will sprout, meaning you could surprise your recipient with their own little garden. The paper is made of 50% recycled materials and contains 15 annual species. It’s recommended for single-sided printing (think invitations and announcements). Reviews are light, but favorable, with over 50% of shoppers rating it 5 stars.

Buy 25 sheets of seed-embedded paper for $13. Admittedly, while it’s a wonderful earth-conscious buy, it’s not the best value for eco-friendly paper out there, especially if you have to print documents regularly. Consider 500 sheets of AmazonBasics 100% Recycled Multipurpose Copy Paper for roughly the same cost to print those TPS reports on instead.

A vegan-friendly notebook

If you’re one who prefers to jot down ideas on paper instead of an iPad, chances are you go through your fair share of notebooks. When you’re ready to create a new volume of thoughts, look to the Lemome Eco-Friendly Notebook. The cover is crafted from cork wood, which has a similar feel to leather but is much more sustainable (and also less cruel). As for the paper within, it’s made from a thick, acid-free, recyclable material.

This notebook is available in ruled or dotted for $13. It has a 4.3/5 star rating from Amazon customers, who laud the overall high quality and like that ink seldom bleeds through the pages.

A multi-functional desk decoration

This isn’t an eco-friendly office supply per se, but it’ll certainly keep those items in order, along with a succulent or few. The Kikkerland Concrete Desktop Planter is not made from plastic, but rather sturdy concrete. There’s a section for pens, business cards, and other small supplies in addition to the planter itself. This is not only a great way to add some greenery to your office, but it’s also an efficient use of space.

Buy a small one for $17 or a large one at $25 depending on how many office supplies you use regularly/succulents you wish to display. It’s rated 3.9/5 stars. Keep in mind that plants are sold separately; however, you can see what’s on offer here or visit your nearest nursery.

The case for eco-friendly office supplies

You don’t have to completely overhaul your office supply closet right now. Simply make a few small changes at a time. In addition to the types of items you buy, also be mindful of how you use them. Maybe use both sides of the paper when it’s feasible, or refill the ink in your pens or ink cartridges instead of buying new ones outright. You’ll not only be doing the Earth a favor, but also your wallet.

