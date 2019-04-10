Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Baldur’s Gate, Remote Control for Mac, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Tiny Defense 2, Remote Control for Mac, Week Calendar Widget Pro, Baldur’s Gate and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Tiny Defense 2: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Remote Control for Mac: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace ~ Rain & Thunder: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: After Burner Climax: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Speech Tutor: $8 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $6 (Reg. $10)

Mac: SimCity: Complete Edition: $5 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Rayman Legends Definitive $20, Overcooked $5.50, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: GraalOnline Ol’West+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Aureus Prime: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Business Card Scanner-SamCard: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sygic Europe – GPS Navigation: $12 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Sygic World: GPS Navigation: $15 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Heroes of Loot 2: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Stardash: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: $2 (Reg. $5)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!