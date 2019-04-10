Today’s Best Game Deals: Rayman Legends Definitive $20, Overcooked $5.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Rayman Legends Definitive Edition for $19.93 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid delivery fees. It goes for $40 on the Nintendo eShop, $25+ on Amazon and the best price we can find. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Moonlighter, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Overcooked, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Kingdom Hearts III and many more.

