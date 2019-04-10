Today’s Best Game Deals: Rayman Legends Definitive $20, Overcooked $5.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Rayman Legends Definitive Edition for $19.93 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid delivery fees. It goes for $40 on the Nintendo eShop, $25+ on Amazon and the best price we can find. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Moonlighter, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Overcooked, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Kingdom Hearts III and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Overcooked $5.50 (Reg. $17) | Microsoft
- Owlboy $15 (Reg. $25) | Microsoft
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Moonlighter $17 (Reg. $25) | eShop
- Ni no Kuni II $10 (Reg. $20) | GameStop
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20 (Reg. $40+) | GameStop
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition $35 (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
- Borderlands Pre-Sequel Ultra HD Texture FREE | Microsoft
- Borderlands 2 Ultra HD Texture FREE | Microsoft
- Borderlands Handsome Ultra HD Texture FREE | Sony PSN
- Resident Evil 2 on PS4 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sekiro Dynamic Theme: FREE (Just released) | PSN
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
