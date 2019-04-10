LG’s 43-inch 4K UHD Monitor has USB-C and plenty of screen real estate at $499 (23% off), more

BuyDig offers the LG 43-inch 4K UHD 43UD79B Monitor for $499 shipped when applying code SAVE150 at checkout. Typically selling for $647, today’s offer is good for a savings of 23% and is $100 under the Amazon all-time low. LG’s monitor features a 43-inch 4K panel that makes it ideal for multitasking. Its built-in I/O is headlined by a USB-C port, as well as four HDMI inputs that allow you to enable picture-in-picture. You’ll also find 10W speakers make the cut as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 160 customers. Head below for more from $170

One of the best ways to improve your desk setup is by pairing the monitor with the AmazonBasics Premium Single Monitor Stand. It makes a great use of your savings and elevates your monitor to eye level to eliminate neck strain and more. Alternatively, grabbing an extra HDMI cable is always a good call. Plus, if you’ll be pairing any of today’s discounted monitors with a newer MacBook, then be sure to grab a USB-C to HDMI cord.

And don’t forget that you can still save 40% on Halter monitor stands at Amazon with prices starting at $11 Prime shipped.

Other notable monitors include:

LG 43-inch 4K UHD 43UD79B Monitor features:

With nearly as much screen area as four 21.5” monitors, the Ultra HD 4K 43UD79-B can multitask—and entertain—in exciting new ways. Outstanding Ultra HD performance is assured by the specially designed 4K display panel with in-plane switching (IPS), delivering accurate colors that remain consistent at wide viewing angles, with four times the resolution of Full HD.

