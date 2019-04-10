Just launched today, The North Face has a new collection that can not be missed, literally. This line is called Iridescent and it offers a new flashy look to classic pieces. The capsule is comprised of the 1996 Nuptse Jacket, the 1990 Mountain Jacket, and the Cyclone II windbreaker, all of which are made up from a woven iridescent fabric. Prices range as low as $28 for accessories and go up to $299. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from the North Face Iridescent collection.

New Outerwear

Spring showers are upon us and the men’s 1990 Seasonal Mountain Jacket is wind and waterproof. This jacket will keep you warm, dry and in-style with its color-block construction. Even better, during spring weather it can be hot and cold in an instant and this jacket features vents for breathability. This jacket is priced at $220 and can be worn year-round for different occasions.

However, for women, there is a lighter option that’s great for spring layering. The 1996 Retro Seasonal Nupste Vest is another water-resistant and features a stowable hood in case you run into rain. This vest is also made with lightweight material and it’s packable to easily store away for the summer. It also includes a very on-trend camouflage print with shades of pink for a feminine touch. You can find the vest priced at $179.

Comfortable Tops

In case you missed the Levi’s new collaboration (find our guide here), logo t-shirts are very popular for the spring and summer. In the new collection, there is an option for both men and women called the Short Sleeve Boxed Out Tee and it’s priced at just $28. Style this t-shirt with shorts and sandals or joggers and sneakers for different casual looks. This shirt is also great for transitional weather with a heavyweight design that will help to keep you warm even if the temperatures drop.

Everyday Accessories

Finally, showcase the collection with an Access 02 Backpack, which is my personal favorite from the new line. This lightweight backpack was designed for the modern commuter and features a padded mesh backing as well as straps for added comfort. It also includes a 15-inch MacBook compartment and a unique handle that helps you to lifts your laptop out of its pocket. This stylish backpack is available in four color options and also has the color-block design that will standout wherever you go. The Access Backpack is a perfect option for work, travel or school and it’s priced at $199.

Which piece from this new collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

