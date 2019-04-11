Amazon discounted its latest Echo Show speaker + a free Hue bulb for $190 ($245 value), more

Amazon is now offering the second generation Echo Show Smart Speaker for $189.99 shipped. You’ll also receive a free Philips Hue White bulb with purchase, which is a $15 value. For comparison, Echo Show typically sells for $230, which delivers a total bundle worth $245 today. The second generation Echo Show sports a new design with a larger display and it can operate as a full-on Zigbee smart home hub. Ideal for watching videos, news, or you can even use the camera system in conjunction with Ring security hardware. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Echo Dot Kids Edition is also back down to $34.99 shipped from its usual $70 price tag. With content designed specifically for the younger generation and a bright colorful case, the kids’ version offers a different take on Alexa. It ships with one year of FreeTime Unlimited and a two-year warranty. Rated 4/5 stars.

Echo Show features:

To set up your free bulb, plug in and set up your Echo Show, plug in your bulb, and ask, “Alexa, discover my devices.”

Premium speakers with Dolby processing let you stream music and books in crisp, stereo sound. With a vibrant 10″ HD screen for watching videos, movies, and TV shows—in a new fabric design.

Ask Alexa to see lyrics and album art with Amazon Music. See weather forecasts, calendars, to-do lists, and your favorite playlists.

Watch live TV and sports with a Hulu subscription, movies and shows from Prime Video, or music videos from Vevo.

Make video calls to anyone with Skype, the Alexa app, an Echo Spot, or Echo Show.

Your new kitchen companion—watch recipe videos, set timers and alarms, and add items to your shopping list.

