AmazonBasics Campus MacBook Backpack in black or gray drops to $24 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the AmazonBasics Campus Backpack in Gray or Black for $23.74. Those with a Prime membership or an order over $25 receive free delivery. Regularly $30, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over six months. This backpack has a 15-inch MacBook compartment which is great for work or school and its cushioned straps add comfort. It also features a fleece-lined sunglasses compartment as well as a water bottle holder. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re looking for an alternative option to tote your MacBook, the AmazonBasics 15.6-Inch Briefcase is priced at just $15 and is rated 4.6/5 stars from over 13,000 reviews. Its black exterior is versatile for everyday carry. This bag also has three zippered pockets to keep your items secure.

AmazonBasics Campus Backpack features:

Multi-compartment laptop backpack with a large packing compartment, fleece-lined sunglasses pocket, organizational compartments with inner zipped pocket, and insulated cooler pocket

Fits almost any 15-inch laptop within its padded laptop pouch; perfect for school, university, and work

Made of 600-denier polyester for strength and durability; water resistant; solid grey color Comfortable design with adjustable chest straps, padded shoulder straps, and mesh side pockets

