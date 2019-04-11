Get a FREE Google Home Mini w/ select Canon and Brother AirPrint Printers, deals from $45

- Apr. 11th 2019 1:52 pm ET

0

Office Depot is throwing in a FREE Google Home Mini with the purchase of select printers. Leading the way is Brother’s MFC-J497DW AirPrint Inkjet for $44.99. Just be sure to click the “choose your free gift” box just below the listing to nab your free Google Home Mini, which is a $49 value. As a comparison, the printer itself usually sells for around $60. This AirPrint-enabled inkjet printer delivers up to 12ppm speeds and offers color by color replacement as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More deals below.

Office Depot also has the Canon imageCLASS MF731Cdw Laser AiO Printer with AirPrint for $199.99. Again, just be sure to click on “choose your free gift” to include the free Google Home Mini. This printer usually sells for upwards of $300. It has everything you need for an at-home office or workspace, including AirPrint, scanning, and copying functionality. Rated 4/5 stars.

Brother MFC-J497DW features:

  • Wireless-N (802.11n) technology lets you connect devices to the unit without cables.  Mobile printing via AirPrint®, Google Cloud Print™, Mopria™, Wi-Fi Direct® and Brother iPrint & Scan.
  • Prints up to 12 pages per minute (PPM) in black and up to 6 ppm in color.
  • Up to 6000 x 1200 dpi resolution for crisp images and text.
  • Copies up to 6 ppm in black and 3 ppm in color.  Copy resolution of 600 x 1200 dpi.
  • Color flatbed scanner with an 8.5″ x 11.7″ scan area.  Optical scan resolution up to 2400 x 1200 dpi.
  • High-speed fax offers a 170-page memory.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Google

Google
Brother Office Depot

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp