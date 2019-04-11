Get a FREE Google Home Mini w/ select Canon and Brother AirPrint Printers, deals from $45

Office Depot is throwing in a FREE Google Home Mini with the purchase of select printers. Leading the way is Brother’s MFC-J497DW AirPrint Inkjet for $44.99. Just be sure to click the “choose your free gift” box just below the listing to nab your free Google Home Mini, which is a $49 value. As a comparison, the printer itself usually sells for around $60. This AirPrint-enabled inkjet printer delivers up to 12ppm speeds and offers color by color replacement as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More deals below.

Office Depot also has the Canon imageCLASS MF731Cdw Laser AiO Printer with AirPrint for $199.99. Again, just be sure to click on “choose your free gift” to include the free Google Home Mini. This printer usually sells for upwards of $300. It has everything you need for an at-home office or workspace, including AirPrint, scanning, and copying functionality. Rated 4/5 stars.

Brother MFC-J497DW features:

Wireless-N (802.11n) technology lets you connect devices to the unit without cables. Mobile printing via AirPrint®, Google Cloud Print™, Mopria™, Wi-Fi Direct® and Brother iPrint & Scan.

Prints up to 12 pages per minute (PPM) in black and up to 6 ppm in color.

Up to 6000 x 1200 dpi resolution for crisp images and text.

Copies up to 6 ppm in black and 3 ppm in color. Copy resolution of 600 x 1200 dpi.

Color flatbed scanner with an 8.5″ x 11.7″ scan area. Optical scan resolution up to 2400 x 1200 dpi.

High-speed fax offers a 170-page memory.

