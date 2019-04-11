Score two TP-Link Smart Plugs and jump start your smart home for $22 (Reg. up to $35)

Today only, B&H offers a two-pack of the TP-Link HS110 Smart Plugs for $21.99 shipped. As a comparison, that’s a savings of $8 or more off the regular price at Amazon, and $1 less than our previous mention. At under $11 per plug, this is a solid value buy for any Alexa or Google Assistant-powered smart home. Great for creating automated schedules and cutting down on energy usage. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Those in need of something a bit more low-tech will want to check out this best-selling timer at Amazon. It even has a grounded plug, which offers another level of flexibility. You’ll obviously miss out on the Siri or Alexa voice control, but you can’t beat the price at under $10.

Prefer HomeKit? Check out our roundup of the best energy-saving devices compatible with Siri. This is a great way to jumpstart your smart home setup for less.

TP-Link HS110 Smart Plug Features:

Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control

Monitor energy usage of any device plugged into the HS110 right from your phone

Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your tablet or smartphone using the free Kasa app (Compatible w/ Android 4.1 or higher & iOS8 or higher)

Use Away-Mode to turn devices on and off at different times to give the appearance that someone is home while you are away

Easy to use and install. Just plug a device into the Smart Plug and connect to your Wi-Fi network

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!