Score two TP-Link Smart Plugs and jump start your smart home for $22 (Reg. up to $35)

Today only, B&H offers a two-pack of the TP-Link HS110 Smart Plugs for $21.99 shipped. As a comparison, that’s a savings of $8 or more off the regular price at Amazon, and $1 less than our previous mention. At under $11 per plug, this is a solid value buy for any Alexa or Google Assistant-powered smart home. Great for creating automated schedules and cutting down on energy usage. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Those in need of something a bit more low-tech will want to check out this best-selling timer at Amazon. It even has a grounded plug, which offers another level of flexibility. You’ll obviously miss out on the Siri or Alexa voice control, but you can’t beat the price at under $10.
Prefer HomeKit? Check out our roundup of the best energy-saving devices compatible with Siri. This is a great way to jumpstart your smart home setup for less.
TP-Link HS110 Smart Plug Features:
- Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control
- Monitor energy usage of any device plugged into the HS110 right from your phone
- Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your tablet or smartphone using the free Kasa app (Compatible w/ Android 4.1 or higher & iOS8 or higher)
- Use Away-Mode to turn devices on and off at different times to give the appearance that someone is home while you are away
- Easy to use and install. Just plug a device into the Smart Plug and connect to your Wi-Fi network
