The AmazonBasics Condenser Smartphone Mic is now at its all-time low of $16.50 (Reg. $30)

- Apr. 12th 2019 4:24 pm ET

Amazon is now offering its AmazonBasics Condenser Microphone for Smartphones at $16.61. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 or more at Amazon, this is a new all-time low and the best price we can find. Perfect for getting even better audio out of your smartphone videos, this is an electret condenser mic with a unidirectional polar pattern to focus on the audio directly in front of your camera while (mostly) ignoring everything else. It ships with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 80% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

If you’re looking for something for your Mac setup instead, we have the popular Blue Snowball iCE Mic down at $37.50 shipped in black today (Reg. $50). However, for audio interface rigs, Audio-Technica’s AT2020 Cardioid Condenser Studio XLR Microphone is down at the Amazon all-time low of $79 shipped as well.

Here are the rest of today’s best smartphone accessory deals.

AmazonBasics Condenser Smartphone Mic:

  • Condenser microphone for achieving better audio quality when recording everyday videos on a smartphone
  • Unidirectional polar pattern focuses on audio in front of a smartphone’s camera and minimizes sounds from the sides and back
  • Electret condenser; frequency range: 100Hz – 18kHz; sensitivity: -15dB±3dB(0dB=1V/Pa 1kHz); equivalent noise level: >60dB @ 1kHz

