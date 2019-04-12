Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 60W 6-Port USB Charging Station $17 Prime shipped, more

- Apr. 12th 2019 10:31 am ET

0

Sunvalley Brands via Amazon offers there RAVPower 60W 12A 6-Port USB Desktop Charging Station for $16.99 Prime shipped when checking out with code PC02860W. That’s good for a nearly 30% discount from the going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. With six 2.4A USB charging ports, this power station is perfect for keeping a wide range of devices juiced up. It can output 60W of power and is great for using at your desk or adding to your nightstand’s charging setup. Over 4,600 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • OLALA 10000mAh Portable Charger: $14 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
    • w/ code 8LB6F5Z7
  • Tribit XSport Fly Wireless Earphones: $18 (Reg. $30) | Amazon 
    • w/ code IHGWPFYP
  • International Travel Four-Port USB Adapter: $11 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
    • w/ code LF7UB8R4
  • 7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Stand: $10 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
    • w/ code 62W9UYOB

Gigantic 60W Power Supply: With a combined 12A output to charge devices at full speed. Worldwide Safety: 100V-240V input for use across the world; safety protections prevent your device from overcharging, overheating, or short-circuiting. Six Fast 2.4A Charging Ports: Simultaneously charges six phones, tablets, or a combination of both (Does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge)

