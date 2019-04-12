Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Forgotten Memories, Solar Walk – Planets Explorer, more

- Apr. 12th 2019 9:54 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Symmetrain, AirDisk Pro, Forgotten Memories, Amelia – Story Book for Kids, Solar Walk – Planets Explorer and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Symmetrain: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Color Accent: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Extreme Calendar: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Back to Bed: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: True Horror: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Forgotten Memories: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Amelia – Story Book for Kids: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pigeon Wings: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ArtRage: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Solar Walk – Planets Explorer: $1 (Reg. $5)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Bee – Classic Edition: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Million Onion Hotel: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Worms3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: WORMS: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Earth: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sheltered: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Worms 2: Armageddon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Metronome: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Pro Paint – Filter, Image and Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $10)

