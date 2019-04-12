Today’s Best Game Deals: Disney Afternoon Collection $5, Dark Souls Remastered $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft has now kicked of its massive Spring Sale with over 450 game deals. One standout here is The Disney Afternoon Collection for $6.60, down from the usual $20. Xbox Live Gold members can grab it for just $5. This is matching our previous deal and the best price we can find. This one sells for $20 at Best Buy, for comparison. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Rocket League, Dark Souls Remastered, LEGO Disney Pixar’s Incredibles, Rayman Legends and many more.

