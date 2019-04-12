Today’s Best Game Deals: Disney Afternoon Collection $5, Dark Souls Remastered $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft has now kicked of its massive Spring Sale with over 450 game deals. One standout here is The Disney Afternoon Collection for $6.60, down from the usual $20. Xbox Live Gold members can grab it for just $5. This is matching our previous deal and the best price we can find. This one sells for $20 at Best Buy, for comparison. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Rocket League, Dark Souls Remastered, LEGO Disney Pixar’s Incredibles, Rayman Legends and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Rocket League $12 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Dark Souls Remastered $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- LEGO Disney Pixar’s Incredibles $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 7 $15 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Rayman Legends $5 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate $4.50 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $20+) | Microsoft
- God of War on PS4 $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- BOGO 50% off Video Games | Target
- Incl. Sekiro, COD, many more…
- Overcooked $5.50 (Reg. $17) | Microsoft
- Owlboy $15 (Reg. $25) | Microsoft
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Moonlighter $17 (Reg. $25) | eShop
- Ni no Kuni II $10 (Reg. $20) | GameStop
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20 (Reg. $40+) | GameStop
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition $35 (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
- Borderlands Pre-Sequel Ultra HD Texture FREE | Microsoft
- Borderlands 2 Ultra HD Texture FREE | Microsoft
- Borderlands Handsome Ultra HD Texture FREE | Sony PSN
- Resident Evil 2 on PS4 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sekiro Dynamic Theme: FREE (Just released) | PSN
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
- GameStop Spring Sale now live: games, console trade-ins, more
Microsoft Spring Sale now live w/ up to 75% off over 450 digital Xbox games + more
You can finally change your PSN Online ID starting today
How to get a year of FREE Nintendo Switch Online access via Amazon Prime
