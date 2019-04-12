Save nearly $200 on Apple’s latest MacBook Air with 256GB of storage at Amazon, now $1,200 shipped

- Apr. 12th 2019 1:21 pm ET

Feature
$1,200
0

Amazon is offering Apple’s latest MacBook Air with i5/8GB/256GB for $1,199.99 shipped. Normally $1,399, this is a match for its all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. If you’re still rocking Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Air, this is a fantastic upgrade. You’re getting Thunderbolt 3, Touch ID, a Retina display, and more power in the company’s latest ultra-thin computer.

Nomad Base Station

Keep your new MacBook pretty by putting it in a protective case. You can find quite a few options on Amazon for just over $10, and even more if you step up to around $15$20.

You can pick up the 128GB model of Apple’s latest MacBook Air for $999 still if you don’t need quite as much storage. And if a MacBook Pro is more your fancy, Best Buy’s latest 48-hour sale has what you need and more.

Apple MacBook Air features:

  • Stunning 13. 3-Inch Retina Display
  • Touch ID and the latest Apple-designed keyboard
  • Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor with Intel UHD Graphics 617
  • Intel UHD Graphics 617
  • Fast SSD Storage
  • 8GB memory
  • Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound

$1,200

Best Amazon Deals

Best Apple Deals

