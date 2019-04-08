Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air returns to $999 (Reg. $1,199)

PC Richard & Son offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air for $999 shipped. That’s down nearly $200 and a match of our previous mention. Apple’s 2018 MacBook Air delivers a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID and a completely new design. Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports deliver connectivity for all of your gear at up to 40GB/s. Up to 12 hours of battery life keeps you up and running throughout the day.

Be sure to protect your investment with a new sleeve. This stylish option comes in a variety of colors and even includes a secondary matching pouch to keep your accessories safe as well. At around $15, it’s an easy buy considering today’s savings.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina IPS Display

Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 617

Thunderbolt 3 | 3.5mm Headphone Jack

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 4.2

Integrated Touch ID Sensor

LED-Backlit Keyboard

Force Touch Trackpad

macOS

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!