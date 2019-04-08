Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air returns to $999 (Reg. $1,199)

PC Richard & Son offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air for $999 shipped. That’s down nearly $200 and a match of our previous mention. Apple’s 2018 MacBook Air delivers a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID and a completely new design. Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports deliver connectivity for all of your gear at up to 40GB/s. Up to 12 hours of battery life keeps you up and running throughout the day.
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:
- 13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina IPS Display
- Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 617
- Thunderbolt 3 | 3.5mm Headphone Jack
- Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 4.2
- Integrated Touch ID Sensor
- LED-Backlit Keyboard
- Force Touch Trackpad
- macOS
