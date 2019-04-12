If you haven’t heard of the brand Schoolhouse before, they are a home goods store out of Portland, Oregon and we’ve covered them quite a bit in the past (find our guide here). They just launched a new collection for spring full of bedding, decor, lighting and more. Even better, each piece is unique and will standout in any home. Prices start from just $6 and go all the way up to $900, so there is something for everyone. Head below to find our top picks.

Lighting

One of the first things that stood out to me about Schoolhouse is how amazing their lighting is. Each fixture has a unique look and has a modern appeal. One standout is the Plaza Polished Nickel Chandelier that will make a statement in any room. This would look wonderful in an entry way, dining, living or bed room. Its shiny brass design looks luxurious and its five pendant lights will glow up any space. This fixture is priced at $799.

However, a less expensive lighting option, that’s also very neat is the Ion Lamp. This piece fit in beautifully on a bed or side table and if you have it displayed, it’s sure to be a conversation starter. The base of this lamp is available in an array of color options and it’s priced at just $129.

Hardware

Adding a new piece of hardware to a cabinet, door or lock can completely change and refresh the look in your home. These new Vista Crystal Knobs are beautiful and would give your kitchen or bath a fresh and bright look. These knobs are extremely versatile too and can work in homes with modern, traditional or contemporary themes. Available in a gold or silver brass, you can find them priced at $18.

Bedding

Finally, bedding and bath from the new line is a perfect way to refresh your space for spring. Full of fun color options and patterns to welcome any room. Olive and yellow are both two huge spring color trends and the Blooming Field Duvet Cover exhibits both. It’s available in three bedding sizes from twin to king and is conveniently machine washable. You can also place the Waffle Stripe Throw to the end of the bed for a welcoming and warm touch.

Which piece from this new collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to Target’s Opalhouse New Spring Collection which has Anthropolige-like vibes with prices from $2.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!