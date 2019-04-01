If you loved Anthropolige’s new home collection that we just covered last week (find our guide here), than you will adore Target’s new Opalhouse Home Spring Collection. Even better, Target’s Opalhouse Spring Line features budget-friendly prices from $2 and very similar pieces to Antrhopolgie. Whether you want to add a pop of color to a space with a throw and pillow or wanting to splurge on a furniture piece, this collection has it all. Plus, the collection is separated into three categories: Go For Bold, Get Outside and Into the Blue. Head below to find our top picks.

Go For Bold

Bring a tropical feel into your home with the Go For Bold collection. One way to spruce up your bedroom is with the Queen Michelia Rattan Headboard. This headboard is very unique with a airy design and neutral color scheme. Its versatile construction lets you pair it with bright prints or a white bedding set and the headboard is currently on sale for $150.

Another trend in home decor for spring is to add green into your home. One of our favorite pieces is the Artificial Palm that comes in a beautiful pot too. This plant looks luxurious and it’s priced at under $100, for $80. You can place this in a corner of a room for an added pop of color or beside a TV stand as a decor item. For comparison, this palm also looks similar to West Elm’s Fiddle Leaf Plant that’s priced at $200.

Get Outside

Treat your guests to your outdoor space in comfort with the Britanna Patio Club Chairs. These chairs look very high end and for two chairs, they’re priced at $315. This style is also similar to Anthropologie’s Neptune Chair that are priced at over 1,000 just for one. I also love that the chairs come with cushions included and that they were designed to be water and rust resistant.

Into the Blue

Finally, blue is a very popular color for this spring and Target’s new Opalhouse collection has the perfect accents. A easy way to add this color into a space is with the Chunky Stripe Square Throw Pillow that’s priced at just $20. Plus, its tassel detailing looks very high end and its white contrasting color makes the blue really standout. Another really fun option is the Embroidered Medallion Round Throw Pillow that has a unique pom-pom detailing. Both of these pillows would also be great for outdoor use as well.

What pieces from the new collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.