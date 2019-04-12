Add 6TB of desktop storage to your Mac w/ WD’s My Book USB 3.0 Hard Drive at $100 (Reg. $130)

Today only, Newegg is offering the WD My Book 6TB External USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for $99.99 shipped when code EMCTYUV49 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate at Best Buy, takes $15 off the concurrent Amazon sale and matches the all-time low there. With 6TB of built-in storage, this desktop hard drive is perfect for Time Machine backups, housing files and more. Thanks to its USB 3.0 connectivity, you’re looking at up to 5GBps transfer speeds. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 280 customers.

Other 6TB desktop hard drives sell for around $120 or so at Amazon. That makes today’s discounted WD option even more appealing, as it features the usual Western Digital reliably. As of late, this drive has been based around WD’s line of Blue hard drives.

If you want to save a little more cash, the WD 4TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive is only $89. If you don’t think you’ll ever use 6TB of storage, dropping down to 4TB is an easy way to save an additional $11.

WD My Book 6TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive features:

Maximize your system storage capacity with this Western Digital My Book external hard drive. Password protection keeps stored files safe, while USB 3.0 connectivity makes data transfers fast and efficient. This 6TB Western Digital My Book external hard drive can even handle full-system saves, and you can schedule automatic backups to protect against information loss.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!