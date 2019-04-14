August’s HomeKit Smart Lock Pro + Connect drops to lowest price in months at $166 (Reg. $230+)

Amazon offers the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect for $165.95 shipped. Originally selling for $280, it’s currently on sale for $230 at retailers like Best Buy and Home Depot. That takes 28% off the going rate, comes within $2 of our previous mention and is the best we’ve seen in months. Touting HomeKit support out of the box, the August Smart Lock Pro pairs over Bluetooth. But with the included Connect adapter, you’ll be able to control the smart lock over Wi-Fi as well. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

Should HomeKit support not be a must, save a bit more and opt for the August Smart Lock at $102. And if you’re looking for other ways to outfit your front door with smartphone and voice control capabilities, check out the best smart locks for your Siri, Alexa or Z-Wave-enabled smart home from August, Schlage, more.

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect features:

Change the way you access your home with this August Smart Lock Pro. It uses secure Z-Wave technology to automatically lock and unlock your doors as you approach them, and it lets you monitor who leaves and arrives with an activity log app on your smartphone. This August Smart Lock Pro lets you generate access keys for family and friends.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!