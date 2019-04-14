Nike 20% off Flash Sale: Save on Dri-FIT, Tech Fleece, Jordan, more

- Apr. 14th 2019 1:30 pm ET

NIke is currently taking 20% off a wide range of sale items when promo code SAVE20 is applied during checkout. Free shipping is available for Nike+ Members, which you can sign-up for here at no cost. Head below for all of our top picks for men and women.

Men’s top picks:

Women’s top picks:

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
