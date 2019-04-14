Bundle a Ring Video Doorbell Pro with a third gen. Echo Dot for $199 shipped ($300 value)

Amazon is currently offering the Ring Video Doorbell Pro with a third-generation Echo Dot for $199 shipped. The video doorbell normally sells for $250, with the added Alexa speaker bringing the total value to around $300. That saves you $100, and drops the price to one of the best values we’ve seen. Ring’s Doorbell Pro offers 1080p video, dual-band Wi-Fi support, 30 days of free cloud storage, and more. Plus with the included Echo Dot, you’ll be able to answer the door with your voice. Rated 4/5 stars from over 14,000 customers.

Opt for the original Ring Video Doorbell for $100, which is a #1 best-seller at Amazon and save even more, should you not need all the advanced features of the Doorbell Pro.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundle features:

This bundle contains the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and the Echo Dot (3rd Generation).

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, allowing you to hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk

Answer the door from anywhere and watch over your home in 1080HD video with Ring Video Doorbell Pro. You’ll get mobile alerts when anyone comes to your door, so you can see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC.

Monitor your property in HD video, and check-in on your home at anytime with Live View on-demand video and audio.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!