Bundle a Ring Video Doorbell Pro with a third gen. Echo Dot for $199 shipped ($300 value)

- Apr. 14th 2019 10:18 am ET

Get this deal
$300 value $199
0

Amazon is currently offering the Ring Video Doorbell Pro with a third-generation Echo Dot for $199 shipped. The video doorbell normally sells for $250, with the added Alexa speaker bringing the total value to around $300. That saves you $100, and drops the price to one of the best values we’ve seen. Ring’s Doorbell Pro offers 1080p video, dual-band Wi-Fi support, 30 days of free cloud storage, and more. Plus with the included Echo Dot, you’ll be able to answer the door with your voice. Rated 4/5 stars from over 14,000 customers.

Opt for the original Ring Video Doorbell for $100, which is a #1 best-seller at Amazon and save even more, should you not need all the advanced features of the Doorbell Pro. 

Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundle features:

  • This bundle contains the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and the Echo Dot (3rd Generation).
  • Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, allowing you to hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk
  • Answer the door from anywhere and watch over your home in 1080HD video with Ring Video Doorbell Pro. You’ll get mobile alerts when anyone comes to your door, so you can see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC.
  • Monitor your property in HD video, and check-in on your home at anytime with Live View on-demand video and audio.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$300 value $199

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Ring

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go