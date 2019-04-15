Take $399 off Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/16GB/512GB in both colors for $2,399.99 shipped. That’s good for $399 off the regular price and $99 less than B&H. Today’s deal is also a match of our previous mention. Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro sports a 15-inch Retina display, Touch Bar, Touch ID and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. With up to 10-hours of battery life, you’ll be able to create or consume content on-the-go. More details below.

Put your savings to work and grab a 15-inch MacBook Pro sleeve to keep your purchase safe. This model includes an extra accessory pouch, which is ideal for toting around your Magic Mouse or wall charger.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Radeon Pro 555X or 560X graphics with 4GB of video memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Battery life: Up to 10 hours wireless web, Up to 10 hours iTunes movie playback, Up to 30 days of standby time, Built-in 83.6-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery, 87W USB-C Power Adapter

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!