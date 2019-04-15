Take $399 off Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB

- Apr. 15th 2019 7:46 am ET

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/16GB/512GB in both colors for $2,399.99 shipped. That’s good for $399 off the regular price and $99 less than B&H. Today’s deal is also a match of our previous mention. Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro sports a 15-inch Retina display, Touch Bar, Touch ID and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. With up to 10-hours of battery life, you’ll be able to create or consume content on-the-go. More details below.

Put your savings to work and grab a 15-inch MacBook Pro sleeve to keep your purchase safe. This model includes an extra accessory pouch, which is ideal for toting around your Magic Mouse or wall charger.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • Radeon Pro 555X or 560X graphics with 4GB of video memory
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Battery life: Up to 10 hours wireless web, Up to 10 hours iTunes movie playback, Up to 30 days of standby time, Built-in 83.6-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery, 87W USB-C Power Adapter

