I’m a huge racing fan. I’ve played racing games since Need for Speed III: Hot Pursuit on the original PlayStation, which was the start of a lifelong passion of mine as I now work on old muscle cars to fix them up in my spare time. But, that’s not what you’re here to learn about. Turn 10, the gaming studio behind the ever-popular Forza series announced a new game today dubbed Forza Street.

This new experience is built to be played anytime, anywhere, and specifically for car lovers. It’s available on Windows 10 today and will be coming to both Android and iOS platforms in the coming months.

Forza Street is here with an all-new experience

If you’ve never played Forza games, they offer some of the best driving experiences around. As someone who’s been playing car games for nearly 20 years, there’s nothing like quality driving experience. Well, Turn 10 is now bringing the experience they’re known for to a completely new platform.

This will mark the first time that Forza has been available on anything not Microsoft-branded. Before, it was only available on Windows 10 or Xbox platforms, so the addition of Android and iOS is welcomed.

Cross-platform racing is here

Forza Street is built to sync your settings and progress across multiple devices and platforms. Designed to let you race on-the-go, the controls are streamlined to focus on just the timing of gas, brake, and boost to secure your victory.

Cars from all ages

You’ll find a legendary lineup of vehicles in this action-packed game. With those cars, you’ll compete in intense, cinematic races lasting from quick one-minute long matches to becoming engrossed in an in-depth story campaign. Each race gives a chance to earn a performance icon, allowing you to turn the already incredible cars into an expansive trophy case to show off to all of your friends.

Availability and Pricing

You’ll be able to download Forza Street on Windows 10 devices starting today, with the Android and iOS games coming later this year. It’s free to download and play, so if you’ve been bitten by the racing bug, be sure to give it a try.

9to5Toys Take

Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or newcomer to racing games, the experience provided by Forza Street is bound to bring you joy. I can’t wait to dive into this brand-new driving experience once it hits portable devices later this year. Are you a racing fan? Will you be enjoying Forza Street? Let us know on social media or in the comments below!

