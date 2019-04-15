PDP’s GameCube-Style Switch Controllers drop to $20 (Amazon all-time low, 20% off)

Amazon is offering the PDP Nintendo Switch GameCube-Style Wired Fight Pad Pro Controller for $19.99. That includes the Pikachu, Zelda and Mario Editions. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Best Buy and GameStop. Regularly $25, today’s offer is 20% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. Ideal for Super Smash Bros., these GameCube style controllers come with a 10-foot USB cable and a detachable C-stick control. Head over to our launch coverage for more details. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

The PowerA GameCuber-style controller is still at its all-time low of $40, but clearly it is double the price because of its wireless technology. But if you would rather stick with the official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, consider picking up an AmazonBasics charger for just $13 Prime shipped.

PDP Nintendo Switch GameCube-Style Controller:

GameCube inspired Pro Controller designed for the Nintendo Switch

Compatible with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game

Change out the C-Stick for a full-size stick with the detachable stick design

10 foot USB cable provides plenty of room to play with ease

Officially licensed by Nintendo

