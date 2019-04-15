Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus touts 64GB of storage and all-day battery life at $450 ($150 off)

Amazon offers the Samsung 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 for $449.99 shipped. Normally selling for $599, that takes nearly $150 off the going rate, is $50 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Based around an Intel M3 processor, this Chromebook touts 4GB of RAM and 64GB of SSD storage. It also features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display that pairs with an included pen. Plus with up to nine hours of battery life, Samsung’s Chromebook is ready for all-day work. We loved it in our hands-on review and it carries a 4.6/5 star rating.

If you’re looking for a more entry-level Chromebook, Acer’s Chromebook R 11 Convertible is a highly-rated option at Amazon and will only cost you $272. The main tradeoffs here are a lower-end processor, smaller screen and less battery life. But if those differences are okay in your book, then Acer’s option is worth it for budget-conscious shoppers.

S amsung 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 features:

Get more done anywhere, anytime, with the lightweight 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus (V2). Stay on top of your projects with the built-in pen, two cameras and full Google experience right at your fingertips. And cross more off your list without slowing down with a powerful battery and fast Intel Core m3 processor. At just under 3 pounds, the Chromebook Plus (V2) is incredibly lightweight. You can easily fold it into tablet mode for comfortable viewing and browsing.

