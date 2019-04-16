Ten-hour battery life highlights the ASUS 11.6-inch Chromebook 12 at $190 shipped (Save $40)

- Apr. 16th 2019 9:39 am ET

Get this deal
$230 $190
0

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS 11.6-inch Intel Celeron Chromebook 12 in Red for $189.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. That saves you $40 from the going rate at Walmart, matches the Amazon low and comes within $4 of the best price we’ve seen all-time. Featuring 32GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, this Chromebook weighs in at just over two pounds with a thickness of 0.7 inches. It has a built-in microSD card slot for expanding the storage as well as up to 10 hours of battery life. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

This ASUS Chromebook is a compelling entry-level option that’s great for all-day use. Compared to other options at Amazon, you won’t find many at that price point. A great way to make use of your savings is by picking up the AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve at $8.50 to protect your new Chromebook when out and about.

For a more high-end option, don’t forget that Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus touts 64GB of storage and all-day battery life and is on sale for $450 ($150 off).

ASUS Chromebook 12 features:

Enjoy a smooth web browsing experience with this 11.6-inch ASUS Chromebook computer. The Intel Celeron dual-core processor and 4GB of on-board memory provide quick access to your favorite apps, and the 32GB storage capacity lets you save photos, music and other media. This ASUS Chromebook computer has a built-in HD webcam and microphone for video calls.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$230 $190

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Chromebook Asus

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go