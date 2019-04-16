Ten-hour battery life highlights the ASUS 11.6-inch Chromebook 12 at $190 shipped (Save $40)

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS 11.6-inch Intel Celeron Chromebook 12 in Red for $189.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. That saves you $40 from the going rate at Walmart, matches the Amazon low and comes within $4 of the best price we’ve seen all-time. Featuring 32GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, this Chromebook weighs in at just over two pounds with a thickness of 0.7 inches. It has a built-in microSD card slot for expanding the storage as well as up to 10 hours of battery life. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

This ASUS Chromebook is a compelling entry-level option that’s great for all-day use. Compared to other options at Amazon, you won’t find many at that price point. A great way to make use of your savings is by picking up the AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve at $8.50 to protect your new Chromebook when out and about.

For a more high-end option, don’t forget that Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus touts 64GB of storage and all-day battery life and is on sale for $450 ($150 off).

ASUS Chromebook 12 features:

Enjoy a smooth web browsing experience with this 11.6-inch ASUS Chromebook computer. The Intel Celeron dual-core processor and 4GB of on-board memory provide quick access to your favorite apps, and the 32GB storage capacity lets you save photos, music and other media. This ASUS Chromebook computer has a built-in HD webcam and microphone for video calls.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!