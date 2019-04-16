Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Magic Launcher Pro, Pixomatic photo editor, more

- Apr. 16th 2019 9:54 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including SketchParty TV, Pixomatic photo editor, Magic Launcher Pro, Soap Dodgem Challenging Puzzle and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Pixel Boat Rush: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Brewer’s Friend: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Soap Dodgem Challenging Puzzle: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: DrinkControl – Alcohol Tracker: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Create Flyers & Logos – Maker: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pixomatic photo editor: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Mystery Tales: Her Own Eyes HD – A Hidden Object Mystery (Full): $3 (Reg. $7)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Anthem $20, COD Black Ops III Zombie $13, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: TennisPoint: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Game of Thrones: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Arpeggionome Pro | matrix arpeggiator: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Fugue Machine: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Another Lost Phone: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Warhammer Quest 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard