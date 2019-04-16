Today’s Best Game Deals: Anthem $20, COD Black Ops III Zombie $13, more

- Apr. 16th 2019 9:25 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering Anthem on PS4 and Xbox One at $19.99 shipped. Simply use code EMCTYUB67 at checkout to redeem the special price. Now down to $40 at Amazon and Best Buy, this is the best deal we have tracked. If you have been on the fence with this one, now’s the chance to give it a shot. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Red Dead Redemption 2, Rayman Legends Switch, Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombie Chronicles Edition and many more. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Racing fans rejoice: Forza Street coming to Android and iOS this year, now available for Windows 10

Microsoft Spring Sale now live w/ up to 75% off over 450 digital Xbox games + more

How to get a year of FREE Nintendo Switch Online access via Amazon Prime

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Newegg

Newegg
EA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard