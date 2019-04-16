Today’s Best Game Deals: Anthem $20, COD Black Ops III Zombie $13, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering Anthem on PS4 and Xbox One at $19.99 shipped. Simply use code EMCTYUB67 at checkout to redeem the special price. Now down to $40 at Amazon and Best Buy, this is the best deal we have tracked. If you have been on the fence with this one, now’s the chance to give it a shot. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Red Dead Redemption 2, Rayman Legends Switch, Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombie Chronicles Edition and many more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $60) | Newegg
- Using code EMCTYUB67 at checkout
- Also matched on PS4
- COD Black Ops III Zombie $13 (Reg. $30+) | Walmart
- Also matched on PS4
- Mario + Rabbids $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Rayman Legends Definitive $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Fire Emblem Warriors $30 (Reg. $60) | Target
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection $40 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $40 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Rocket League $12 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Resident Evil 7 $15 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Rayman Legends $5 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- God of War on PS4 $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $37 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20 (Reg. $40+) | GameStop
- Borderlands Pre-Sequel Ultra HD Texture FREE | Microsoft
- Borderlands 2 Ultra HD Texture FREE | Microsoft
- Borderlands Handsome Ultra HD Texture FREE | Sony PSN
- Resident Evil 2 on PS4 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
Racing fans rejoice: Forza Street coming to Android and iOS this year, now available for Windows 10
Microsoft Spring Sale now live w/ up to 75% off over 450 digital Xbox games + more
How to get a year of FREE Nintendo Switch Online access via Amazon Prime
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!