Today’s Best Game Deals: Anthem $20, COD Black Ops III Zombie $13, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering Anthem on PS4 and Xbox One at $19.99 shipped. Simply use code EMCTYUB67 at checkout to redeem the special price. Now down to $40 at Amazon and Best Buy, this is the best deal we have tracked. If you have been on the fence with this one, now’s the chance to give it a shot. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Red Dead Redemption 2, Rayman Legends Switch, Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombie Chronicles Edition and many more.

