See behind you & learn to park in reverse perfectly w/ this wireless backup camera for $99 (Reg. $120)

Amazon offers the nonda ZUS Smart Wireless Backup Camera for $98.99 shipped. Normally $120, this beats our last mention by $2 and is the lowest available. Though most backup cameras require a ton of wiring and secondary screens, this one uses a wireless connection to your smartphone to display what’s behind you. This is a great option for those who are afraid of having a backup camera wired into their car, as it doesn’t require any splicing and can be installed in 10 minutes. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

For a more budget-friendly option, this $22 Prime shipped model is a great option. You’ll need to get it wired in, but it’s a budget-friendly reverse camera that can be added to any car. You will need to have a display to hook it into, however.

nonda ZUS Smart Wireless Backup Camera features:

170-Degree Wide: 30-degree wider than traditional 140-degree cameras, providing you with safer riding experience, takes the worry out of backing up

Wireless Rear View: Wireless backup camera with rechargeable battery, directly view on your smartphone (not work with tablets), no separate screen is required

Self-Install In 10 Mins: Install the camera yourself with no wiring or drilling needed, skip the need to visit local dealer and save on installation costs

Water resistant & Premium Material: IP67 waterproof certification protects against rain and snow. German Bayer PC material makes it more sturdy and exquisite

2 Megapixel / 720P /6 Layer Glass Lens: Our camera is 4 times clearer than standard cameras. It gives you a much clearer view on everything behind you

