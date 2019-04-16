Smartphone Accessories: SoundPEATS Q32 True Wireless Earbuds $32 shipped, more

SoundPEATS Audio via Amazon offers its Q32 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $31.99 shipped when code 6Y7NPPC9 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $40, that saves you 20% and marks one of the first price drops we’ve seen. Today’s offer comes within $1 of the all-time low. The earbuds pair with a charging case which offer up to 55 hours of total listening time. A built-in microphone also makes the cut, allowing you to take calls, chat with your preferred voice-assistant and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 385 shoppers at Amazon.
With built-in 2600mAH battery, the charging case can provide up to 18-20 full charge for both of the earbuds. Moreover, it is also a compact and portable designed carrying case providing your earbuds the best protection.
SoundPEATS Q32 true wireless earbuds support working with 2 devices separately in mono mode, or use together as a pair in stereo mode. With the wide compatibility, the earbuds with no wire between bring you nothing but convenience and enjoyment sharing. Equipped with multi-size ear tips and ear tip with hooks, the ergonomic in-ear earbuds with light weight at 0.47g per earpiece are always trying to provide you the maximum comfort and snug fit.
