Save 40% on the Philips Hue Ambiance Light Recipe Kit at a new all-time low of $30

Best Buy offers the Philips Hue Ambiance Light Recipe Kit for $29.99 with free shipping on orders over $35. Opt for free in-store pickup to dodge the delivery fee. Normally selling for $50, that’s good for a 40% discount, is $8 under our previous mention and the best price we’ve seen. This Philips Hue bundle includes a White Ambiance A19 bulb that comes pre-paired with the Hue Light Switch, meaning you don’t need an extra hub to get started. It’s a great way to begin building your smart home or an equally noteworthy way to expand it. With 230 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.8/5 star rating.

The Hue White Ambiance bulb differs from the rest of Philips’ lineup by offering a wide range of more natural lighting tones. If you’re looking to expand your setup, it’s hard to go wrong with putting your savings towards an additional bulb or two.

Smart home devices are an excellent way to cut back electric costs. So if you’re bringing this lighting bundle into an existing setup, it might be worth putting your savings towards some additional devices.

Philips Hue Ambiance Light Recipe Kit features:

Set the tone for any occasion with this Philips hue light recipe kit, which handles up to 10 Philips hue lights for remote controlled operation. This versatile kit is easy to set up, and the dimmer can be mounted with either screws or adhesive tape. Use this Philips hue light recipe kit to create warm and inviting settings for any activity.

