Expand your smart home with two TP-Link Plugs for $23 or two Light Switches for $40 (Save up to 35%)

B&H is currently offering a two-pack of TP-Link HS103P2 Wi-Fi Smart Plug Lite for $22.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $35, a two-pack of the plugs just dropped to $30 at Amazon. Today’s offer takes an additional 24% off, saving you a total of $12 and beating the Amazon all-time low by $4. TP-Link’s Wi-Fi Smart Plugs work with the Kasa line of smart home accessories and sport Alexa, Assistant and IFTTT control. What’s even better is that the Kasa plugs don’t require a hub or any external hardware to work, meaning you can remotely access them and more right out of the box. As a #1 best-seller, over 2,100 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

B&H is also offering two TP-Link HS200 Smart Wi-Fi In-Wall Light Switch for $39.99. That’s good for a 32% discount from purchasing two from Amazon and is about $1 more per switch than the value of our previous mention. Features are quite similar to the TP-Link plugs from above, though you’ll be able to control overhead lights with ease. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 2,500 shoppers, earning it the title of #1 best-seller.

TP-Link HS103P2 Wi-Fi Smart Plug Lite features:

Control up to two devices in your home from anywhere by plugging them into the 2-pack HS103P2 Wi-Fi Smart Plug Lite from TP-Link. Each plug enables you to turn on and off devices such as a lamp, fan, television, or stereo. The plugs connect to your iOS or Android device via Wi-Fi, giving you access to any item plugged into the outlet through the free Kasa app.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!