Today only, Sony’s On-ear Bluetooth Headphones w/ 20-hour battery life are $45 (Reg. $60)

Today only, Woot offers the Sony Wh-CH500 Wireless On-ear Bluetooth Headphones for $44.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise a $6 delivery will apply. That’s good for $35 off the original price, down $15 from most retailers including Amazon and the best we can find. These headphones feature up to 20 hours of playback on a single charge and 30mm drivers for “dynamic sound”. Ideal as a low-cost alternative to pricier Beats headphones. Rated 4/5 stars.

Prefer earbuds? These top-rated Mpow Flame Wireless In-ears are over 50% less and feature a design that’s great for workouts and other strenuous activities. With a sweatproof casing, you’ll be good to good for most adventures.

Sony Wh-CH500 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones feature:

Simplified Bluetooth connectivity with NFC One-touch

Up to 20 hours of playback time

30mm driver unit for dynamic sound

Easy hands-free calling and voice assistant commands with microphone

Swivel design for easy travel

In the box: Micro USB Cable

Connectivity technology : Bluetooth; NFC

