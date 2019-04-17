Today only, Sony’s On-ear Bluetooth Headphones w/ 20-hour battery life are $45 (Reg. $60)

- Apr. 17th 2019 3:42 pm ET

$45
0

Today only, Woot offers the Sony Wh-CH500 Wireless On-ear Bluetooth Headphones for $44.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise a $6 delivery will apply. That’s good for $35 off the original price, down $15 from most retailers including Amazon and the best we can find. These headphones feature up to 20 hours of playback on a single charge and 30mm drivers for “dynamic sound”. Ideal as a low-cost alternative to pricier Beats headphones. Rated 4/5 stars.

Prefer earbuds? These top-rated Mpow Flame Wireless In-ears are over 50% less and feature a design that’s great for workouts and other strenuous activities. With a sweatproof casing, you’ll be good to good for most adventures.

Sony Wh-CH500 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones feature:

  • Simplified Bluetooth connectivity with NFC One-touch
  • Up to 20 hours of playback time
  • 30mm driver unit for dynamic sound
  • Easy hands-free calling and voice assistant commands with microphone
  • Swivel design for easy travel
  • In the box: Micro USB Cable
  • Connectivity technology : Bluetooth; NFC

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$45

Guides

Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
Best Streaming Media Player Deals

Best Streaming Media Player Deals

Media streamers provide access to TV shows, movies, music, and other content from internet services like Netflix, Hulu, iTunes, Amazon, and others. Many of these players also let you share your own media directly from your smartphone or tablet.
woot Sony

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp