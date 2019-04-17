In the past, we’ve covered an array of subscription boxes (find our guide here), however with spring cleaning upon us we’ve found the best home options for you. Whether you’re looking for new cleaning supplies, a new art piece or a fresh scent for your home, there is a box for you. Head below to find our top five picks in home subscription boxes.

Honest Box

Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company is the super popular source for premium, natural, and effective home essentials. With the Honest Box Subscription Service it allows savings of up to 25% and subscribers get access to exclusive offers and free gifts. It also allows you to have the box delivered anywhere from three to eight weeks. Even better, you can change up your box every month or keep it the same when you need to replenish your supply. It’s easy, fast and prices start at just $2.95 for items in the box and vary per order.

Grove Collaborative

Another option that features all natural cleaning, home, laundry and body products is Grove Collaborative.The subscription box replenishes your favorite items each month with top brands including Mrs. Meyers, Seventh Generation and more. Plus, you can edit shipments to make sure you’re getting the items needed most. Your first box is just $29 and you get a free gift with purchase.

Art Crate

Wanting to refresh your space? Art Crate is a unique art subscription box offers a fun and simple way to bring new art into your home on a monthly basis. Starting at just $29 a month, Art Crate will hand-pick a piece of art, based on your style quiz, and send it to your doorstep. You can also pick the size of the art piece you are looking for each month too and you can have it framed.

Next by Nest Fragrances

Keep your home smelling fresh with Next by Nest Fragrances Subscription Box. Each month, NEXT by NEST offers a new and unique scent that is delivered to your doorstep. Nest is a luxury brand of candles and in each box you will receive two candles for $56. Also, for comparison, one of its classic candles is priced at $42, so there’s great value here. You can choose between three- and six-month subscription options, and each month the scent is different.

The Bouqous Company

Finally, especially for spring, who doesn’t love a flower bouquet in their home? With the Bouqous Company, you will receive farm fresh flowers to your doorstep and these make for great gift ideas. Prices start at just $36 shipped and you can schedule the delivery to come on a certain date too.

Which subscription box did you find most intriguing? Let us know in the comments below.

