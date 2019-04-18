Garmin’s Forerunner 35 Fitness Tracker hits Amazon all-time low at $100 (Reg. $130)

- Apr. 18th 2019 9:07 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Garmin Forerunner 35 Fitness Tracker and Watch for $99.99 shipped. That’s good for $40 off the regular going rate at B&H and other online retailers and a new Amazon all-time low. Garmin’s Forerunner line offers everything needed to jump start your fitness routine. This model features built-in GPS, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, vibration alerts and smartphone connectivity for controlling your music playback and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Save another 15% and go with Fitbit’s Alta Fitness Tracker. This popular alternative features a slimmed down design but still delivers steps, distance, calories burned, stairs climbed, and active minutes tracking. Available in various colors.

Garmin Forerunner 35 Fitness Tracker features:

Stay fit, stay connected, and share your progress with forerunner 35. This stylish, easy-to-use GPS running Watch offers elevate wrist based Heart rate, giving you the option to run Without a chest strap. It also doubles as an all-day activity tracker to give you steps and calories. Forerunner 35 includes connected features like smart notifications, automatic uploads to the Garmin connect online fitness community, live track and music controls right on your wrist. Meet your fitness goals with help from various Sport profiles, intervals, vibration alerts to keep you motivated and useful features such as auto pause and run/walk activity mode.

